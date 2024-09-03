Insider Buying: Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) Insider Buys 356,701 Shares of Stock

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Robertson purchased 356,701 shares of Credit Clear stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$105,583.50 ($71,825.51).

Credit Clear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Credit Clear Company Profile

Credit Clear Limited engages in the development and implementation of receivables management platform, and provision of receivable collection services. The company operates in two segments, Receivable Collections and Legal Services. It offers technology-enabled communications platform that helps organizations to drive financial outcomes by changing the way customers manage their re-payments.

