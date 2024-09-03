Insider Buying: Jaywing plc (LON:JWNG) Insider Purchases 470,267 Shares of Stock

Jaywing plc (LON:JWNG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Robinson bought 470,267 shares of Jaywing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £945,236.67 ($1,242,914.75).

Jaywing Trading Up 16.4 %

Jaywing stock opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Jaywing plc has a one year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Jaywing Company Profile

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers agency and consultancy services in the areas of creative and brand strategy, performance marketing, and data science and risk, as well as data consulting services. The company also provides search engine optimization; website designing and building; and direct marketing services.

