Insider Buying: Jaywing plc (LON:JWNG) Insider Purchases 470,267 Shares of Stock

Jaywing plc (LON:JWNG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Robinson bought 470,267 shares of Jaywing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £945,236.67 ($1,242,914.75).
Jaywing Trading Up 16.4 %
Jaywing stock opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Jaywing plc has a one year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Jaywing Company Profile
