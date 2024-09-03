Insider Buying: Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Purchases 26,478 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP – Get Free Report) insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly acquired 26,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$10,061.64 ($6,844.65).

Medical Developments International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Medical Developments International Company Profile

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes emergency medical solutions in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Pain Management and Respiratory segments. It offers respiratory devices for sufferers of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Penthrox, a trauma and emergency pain relief product; and medical devices.

