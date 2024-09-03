Insider Buying: Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Purchases 26,478 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP – Get Free Report) insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly acquired 26,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$10,061.64 ($6,844.65).
Medical Developments International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Medical Developments International Company Profile
