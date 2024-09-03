Insider Buying: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,725 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,725 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 515,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,992.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 7,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $45.56.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,475.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
Further Reading
