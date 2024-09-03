Insider Buying: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,725 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,725 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 515,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,126,992.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 7,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,475.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 34.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.