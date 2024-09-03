Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

