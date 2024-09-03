International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $204.66 and last traded at $202.35. Approximately 1,019,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,224,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

The stock has a market cap of $185.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

