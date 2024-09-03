Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $640.26 and a 200-day moving average of $633.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

