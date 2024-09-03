Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.58. 606,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.73. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,056 shares of company stock worth $25,276,044 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

