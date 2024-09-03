Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.63

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 8393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 92,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after buying an additional 282,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

