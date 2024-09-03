Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 346,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,645. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

