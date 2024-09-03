Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 305,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 69,572 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $51.70.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXF. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

