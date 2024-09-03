Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) is Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,081.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

