Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 29,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 79,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.27 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

