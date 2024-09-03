Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,600,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.67 on Tuesday, hitting $470.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,286,211. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

