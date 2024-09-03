Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 517,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 309,899 shares.The stock last traded at $114.47 and had previously closed at $118.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,174,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,584,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

