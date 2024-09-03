Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 2nd (AAON, ABEO, AEO, AIZ, ALSN, DVN, DXLG, ENLC, ESPR, GMS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 2nd:
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
