Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 2nd (AAON, ABEO, AEO, AIZ, ALSN, DVN, DXLG, ENLC, ESPR, GMS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 2nd:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get AAON Inc alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.