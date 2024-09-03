Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:INVH remained flat at $36.84 during trading on Tuesday. 261,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,014. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

