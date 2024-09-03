IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IO Biotech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IOBT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

