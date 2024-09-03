IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading 0.7% Higher

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.45% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

