iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,664 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 45.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.53. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.08.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

