iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $70.88 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

