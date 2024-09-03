iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 14.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 153,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,458. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

