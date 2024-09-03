iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 286,061 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 128,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,245. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

