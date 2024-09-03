iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.09. 765,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

