iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,152. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

