iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.