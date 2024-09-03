iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.91

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.91 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 2432012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 899,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,489,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

