iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Arnhold LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 8.1% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $77,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

