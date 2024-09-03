iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.75

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 28819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $711.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

