iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

