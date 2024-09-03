iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,914 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

