iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.88

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 145285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

