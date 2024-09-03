iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,208,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,759 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $64,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

