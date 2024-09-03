iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $27,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,962 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.