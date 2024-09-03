iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.37

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.37 and last traded at $90.83, with a volume of 1947090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.32.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.