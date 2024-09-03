iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.02

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.02 and last traded at $173.92, with a volume of 1037783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,463,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

