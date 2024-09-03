iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $123,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

