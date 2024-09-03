iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $791,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $365.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

