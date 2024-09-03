iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

