iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

