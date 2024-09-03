iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

