iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

