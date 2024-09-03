iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,418,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,161,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

