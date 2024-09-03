iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 277,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 98,759 shares.The stock last traded at $83.12 and had previously closed at $83.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $991.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYC. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.