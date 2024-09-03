iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.56

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 120328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

