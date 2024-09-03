iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Holdings Boosted by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGRN. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000.

Shares of BGRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

