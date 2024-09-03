IWG plc (IWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IWG Price Performance

LON IWG opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.72. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,696.25). 25.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

