IWG plc (IWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IWG Price Performance
LON IWG opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.72. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,696.25). 25.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About IWG
IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IWG
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Ulta’s Stock Dip: Analysts Say Seize This Buying Opportunity
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.