Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Update

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JBL opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jabil by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Jabil by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 30.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

