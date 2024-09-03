Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 86.9% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 86.9% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $237,929.27 and $646.97 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008554 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,879.81 or 0.99955049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00020998 USD and is up 16.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $452.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

