JFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,997 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.0% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.24. 391,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.